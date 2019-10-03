Weekend Events: A taste of fall arrives for outdoor plans

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The weekend is approaching the big changes are arriving for Saturday and Sunday. Our SC Weekend team has highlighted events happening both in the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee.
A cold front will be responsible for the big changes this weekend. That cold front will move through late Friday with partly cloudy skies. In return, northerly winds will rush into the Carolinas dropping the temperatures for both Saturday and Sunday. This weekend will remind us all of fall.
In the Grand Strand, the Myrtle Beach JazzFest kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday on Carver St. Temperatures will be on the hot and humid side of things for Friday before cooling down for the weekend. For complete details, be sure to visit SCWeekend.com.
Other events happening this weekend include the Brookgreen Gardens Harvest Home Weekend Festival and the Pawley's Island Music and Arts Fest. Those events will look at a forecast very similar to the forecast for the JazzFest! Enjoy the low humidity and fall-like temperatures.
In the Pee Dee, the Greater Pee Dee State Fair kicks off at the Florence Center. Highs will be in the 90s on Friday before big changes even impact Florence. Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold and Morning Anchor Audrey Biesk will be live from the fair on Friday for all of the evening shows. Be sure to stop by and say hello.
Highs on Saturday will drop into the upper 70s and stay in the lower 80s on Sunday. This weather will be the same for the Downtown Florence Heart Walk and the Pee Dee Fall Plant and Flower Festival.
If you have other events happening this weekend, no worries! The SC Weekend team has more on their website as well. For more details during the weekend, you can stay updated with the forecast on the First Alert Weather App. Download it today on any Android or iOS device.
