Thursday marks one year since deadly Florence ambush

Florence County Investigator Farrah Turner and Florence Police Sgt. Terrence Carraway
By WMBF News Staff | October 3, 2019 at 6:28 AM EDT - Updated October 3 at 7:45 AM

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Thursday marks one year since a deadly officer-involved shooting in Florence.

On Oct. 3, 2018, authorities went to a home in the Vintage Place neighborhood to serve a search warrant on Seth Hopkins following accusations he sexually assaulted minors in the residence. That’s when Seth’s father, Fred Hopkins, allegedly opened fire on officers in an ambush attack.

Florence police Sgt. Terrence Carraway died at the scene. Florence County Sheriff’s Office Inv. Farrah Turner died from injuries sustained in the attack a few weeks later. Five other officers were also injured.

Later Thursday, ceremonies will be held in the Pee Dee in honor of Carraway and Turner.

The ceremonies include:

  • A balloon release at Lake City High School, Turner’s alma mater, starting at 10:30 a.m.
  • A balloon release at the Fallen Officer’s Memorial under construction on D Avenue and Main Street in Darlington. That ceremony is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m.
  • Florence County officials have also declared Oct. 3 “Heroes Day.” A dedication ceremony will be held at the FMU Performing Arts Center. Gov. Henry McMaster will be the keynote speaker. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the ceremony is set to begin at 6 p.m.

