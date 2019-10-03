They won’t be back: Hartsville police get new ‘Drug Terminator’

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – One Pee Dee police force now has a piece of equipment that ensures illegal drugs won’t be back.
According to a post on the Hartsville Police Department’s Facebook page, the department recently purchased a used Drug Terminator machine.
The device is a turbo-powered burn barrel that gets incredibly hot and creates a fire tornado that incinerates both illegal and prescription drugs with no smoke, according to the HPD. The emissions also meet the standards of the Environmental Protection Agency.
Hartsville police said some of their former sites used to destroy old drug evidence were no longer available.
A backlog of old drug evidence is a hazard and a safety risk. We needed a way to get rid of it with little to no cost to the taxpayers, and with minimal risk to the evidence techs,” the post stated.
The machine, which is normally over $4,500, only cost the HPD under $300. Officers said the first test run went well.
“So if you've ever wondered what happens to those expensive and dangerous drugs the police confiscate, they are literally going up in smoke,” the post stated.
Hasta la vista, indeed.
