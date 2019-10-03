Police: Woman charged after 2-year-old girl found wandering in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman has been charged with child neglect after police said a 2-year-old girl was found wandering in Conway on Tuesday.
According to a Conway police report, officers responded to the area of 13th Avenue and found the child at a local business.
Police said they later determined the child was left at a home without an adult present. Two other children who were also found in the home reportedly identified the 2-year-old.
According to the report, the children were taken into emergency protective custody before being released to DSS.
On Wednesday, police interviewed a woman who said she left the 2-year-old in the care of Keandra Robertson, the report states.
Robertson, 30, said she could not find anyone to babysit the 2-year-old, so she left to go to work, according to police.
Robertson was arrested and taken to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center where she is being held on a $10,000 bond.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.