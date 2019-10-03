Arrest made after police respond to ‘active incident’ in Little River

Arrest made in Little River active incident
By WMBF News Staff | October 3, 2019 at 3:33 PM EDT - Updated October 3 at 4:28 PM

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police have made an arrest after responding to an “active incident” Thursday afternoon in Little River, according to officials.

According to a tweet from the Horry County Police Department, police were called to the area of Punk Road.

Horry County spokesperson Kelly Moore confirmed around 4:15 p.m. Thursday that an arrest had been made. No other specific details about the incident were immediately available.

Police said there was no threat to the community.

Punk Road in Little River
Punk Road in Little River (Source: Google Maps)

