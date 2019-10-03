Arrest made after police respond to ‘active incident’ in Little River

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police have made an arrest after responding to an “active incident” Thursday afternoon in Little River, according to officials.
According to a tweet from the Horry County Police Department, police were called to the area of Punk Road.
Horry County spokesperson Kelly Moore confirmed around 4:15 p.m. Thursday that an arrest had been made. No other specific details about the incident were immediately available.
Police said there was no threat to the community.
