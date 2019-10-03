No injuries reported after school bus involved in Robeson County crash

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A school bus was involved in a crash Thursday morning in Robeson County, officials said.
According to a post on the Robeson County Schools Facebook page, the accident happened in the Orrum area.
“Parents of those students who were on the bus will be contacted. Please know that this is an active situation and additional updates will be provided, if needed, as information becomes available,” the post states.
Officials said no injuries have been reported and all students are accounted for.
