Neighborhood surveillance videos help track down Market Common car break-in suspect

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police arrested a man who they said is connected to a series of vehicle break-ins in the Market Common district.
Benjamin Frasier, 32, is charged with 12 counts of burglary from auto, one count of first-degree burglary and one count of grand larceny.
Myrtle Beach police started receiving reports on Saturday of thefts from vehicles in the Emmens Preserve neighborhood. Investigators used videos submitted by residents in the community and the department’s stationary license plate readers to identify Frasier as the suspect.
Officers were alerted on Tuesday that a car had been broken into and that’s when police took Frasier into custody.
"Public safety is a shared responsibility," said Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock, "We get our best results when community members work with our investigators to provide the information needed to identify and apprehend those responsible for committing crimes in our city."
Investigators added that all of the burglaries and thefts could have been avoided if doors had been locked.
Frasier is awaiting a bond hearing. He could face additional charges as the investigation continues.
