Little River man smokes weed with minor before raping her, report says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man has been charged after allegedly raping a child earlier this year.
On the morning of July 4, the victim said the suspect contacted her and told her he had marijuana, according to an Horry County police report.
Police said the victim met up with the suspect, identified as Matthew David Miller, 32, of Little River, and got into his vehicle.
Miller and the victim smoked marijuana for a time, and when she tried to leave the car, the suspect locked the doors and grabbed the victim’s legs to pull her closer, according to police. Miller then allegedly had sex with the minor.
Police told the victim a sexual assault kit needed to be performed and EMS responded to the scene, the report states.
Online records show Miller was booked in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Wednesday morning and charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11 years old.
Miller remains in jail Thursday morning under a $30,000 bond.
