Jury starts deliberating in trial of two accused of killing Conway couple

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The jury has started their deliberations in the trial of an Aynor man and woman accused of killing a Conway couple in 2017.
Jordan Hodge and Kenneth Carlisle are on trial for the deaths of Linda McAllister and William Clemons. Hodge was McAllister’s granddaughter.
Jurors began deliberating shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday. Ahead of that, they were shown evidence that the defendants drove a 2011 Dodge Ram pickup truck belonging to McAllister just days after the victims were reported missing in July 2017.
The victims were found dead in the area of Browns Chapel Avenue in Conway on July 15, 2017, two weeks after they were reported missing.
