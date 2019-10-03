Jury sentences Brandon Council to death for deadly CresCom Bank robbery

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The same jury that found Brandon Council guilty of murdering two bank employees in Conway has now sentenced him to death for his crime.
Jurors returned with that sentence Thursday morning after hearing additional testimony from witnesses over several days. Last week, Council was convicted of killing Donna Major and Katie Skeen during the 2017 robbery at the CresCom Bank.
The sentence came after hours of deliberations that were spread across two days starting Wednesday.
