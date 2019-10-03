Hundreds of flamingos fill Pee Dee hospital lawn for breast cancer awareness

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Hundreds of flamingos are helping to raise money for breast cancer awareness.
During the month of October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, hundreds of flamingos will fill the front lawn of Medical University of South Carolina Health Florence Medical Center.
Each of the flamingos on the lawn have been purchased and labeled in honor of someone impacted by breast cancer.
Members of a breast cancer support group and hospital employees have been hard at work selling the flamingos to raise money for The Cancer Relief Fund. So far, more than 300 flamingos have been sold.
Breast cancer survivors, support group members and hospital staff spent time on Thursday putting out all the flamingos.
The Cancer Relief Center helps cancer patients with expenses, such as medicine, gas money and utility bills.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.