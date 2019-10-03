First Alert: Two more days of heat and humidity before fall-like weather arrives

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Near record-warmth will continue for the next two days before big changes arrive for the weekend.
It's another cool start to the day today but by the afternoon, the heat and humidity will be reminding us of summer once again. Highs today in the Grand Strand will top out in the upper 80s with heat index values in the mid-upper 90s.
In the Pee Dee, locations will make a run for the mid 90s for the actual temperature with a heat index making it feel like the triple digits at times throughout the afternoon.
This similar trend will continue through Friday before a cold front arrives in our area Friday night. Drier air will be sticking around through the day, keeping the shower activity at 0% for Friday with the cold front approaching. While a stray shower cannot be ruled out for Friday night, most locations should remain dry thanks to that drier air.
As you wake up on Saturday, you will notice the changes immediately. Highs on Saturday will only reach the mid 70s along the beaches with the upper 70s for the inland areas. Overnight lows Saturday night will dip down into the low-mid 60s before another day of cooler temperatures on Sunday. There will be a little bit more cloud cover around for the weekend at times but we should remain dry for any outdoor plans.
The cooler weather looks to stick around longer this time. We are lucky to have another cold front moving in early next week, ushering in another round of fall-like weather by Tuesday and Wednesday.
