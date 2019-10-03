FIRST ALERT: One more day of record-breaking heat

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Friday will bring another round of record-breaking heat before a big cool down arrives for the weekend.
Thursday saw record high temperatures set in several areas. The temperature in Florence soared to 99 degrees shattering the old record of 96 degrees set in 1986. In the Grand Strand, the high temperature of 91 degrees broke the old record of 88 set in 1941. Other notable high temperatures Thursday include 101 in Bennettsville, 98 in Hartsville and 95 in Conway.
Record heat will continue on Friday. The forecast for the Grand Strand is 92 degrees Friday afternoon. This will break the old record of 90 degrees set in 1989. 98 degrees is the forecast for Florence and will tie the record of 98 degrees set in 1954. Lumberton is also forecast to break the previous record of 96 degrees with an afternoon temperature of 97.
A cold front will finally drop through the area late Friday evening and Friday night. Much cooler weather will be ushered in behind the front. After the 90s on Friday, afternoon readings on Saturday will only reach the middle and upper 70s. Skies will be mostly cloudy on Saturday and a sprinkle or very brief light shower will be possible early in the day.
The cooler weather will continue into Sunday with afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80.
A brief warm up will send temperatures back into the lower and middle 80s early next week before yet another cold front knocks temperatures back into the 70s by Wednesday and Thursday.
