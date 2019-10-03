Fall Rally kicks into high gear in Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - You’ve likely heard the sound of engines revving up as Fall Rally kicks into high gear along the South Strand.
Business owners and vendors say they’re looking forward to the last boost in business before the winter as bikers from all over the country make their way to the Grand Strand. They’re hoping to attract big numbers this weekend with the help of great weather and live performances.
“We’re proud to be part of this big event, you know. It’s amazing," said Joseph Fuqua, owner of Pop Pop’s Pit BBQ in Murrells Inlet.
Vendors like Chrome Premium Cigars are setting up shop for the week. Owner George Merced said he bought his business from its previous owner at the Fall Rally three years ago and has kept returning ever since.
“I always call it our third home. The people here are great, the hospitality is awesome. Everybody comes from different states, all over. Even the people who live here have open arms," said Merced.
This year has already seen bigger numbers in terms of vendor permits. Horry and Georgetown counties issued a total of 74 permits this year, as compared to 67 last year. Vendors said they’re most looking forward to the atmosphere and hope to see familiar faces.
“It’s so good to us, like I said the people are great. And we have repeat customers. You know, you just become good friends with them and you know that’s why we love coming back here," said Merced.
Fall Rally is set to continue through Sunday, October 6.
