Bloodstains, new surveillance video take center stage in murder trial of Conway couple

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Bloodstains inside a vehicle, ATM transactions and surveillance video of the suspects captured days after a Conway couple was reported missing was the focus of a double murder trial.
Jordan Hodge and Kenneth Carlisle are accused of killing Linda McAllister and William Clemons back in 2017. Hodge was McAllister’s granddaughter.
The prosecution called a number of trial witnesses to the stand on Wednesday to paint a very detailed picture of events between May and July of 2017 when the murders of McCallister and Clemons took place.
Day two of testimony began with prosecutors calling to the stand a person they believe sold the murder weapon to Carlisle and Hodge.
While under oath, the person admitted to selling two handguns on two separate occasions to Carlisle while Hodge was present in May and July of 2017. Cameras were not allowed in the courtroom during that testimony upon the prosecution’s request.
The next person to take the stand was Detective John Robbie Caulder, who was hired to investigate the victims’ and suspects’ homes, along with the crime scene where the bodies were found.
Caulder said bloodstains were found in a blue Dodge Ram pickup truck belonging to McCallister parked at Carlisle’s home.
“To the left of the photograph, you can see the back of the center console and the peaks of red and brown stains in that localized area,” said Caulder.
Those stains would test positive for blood. Later that week, Caulder was sent to Brown Chapel Road in Conway where the bodies of McAllister and Clemons were found in mid-July of 2017.
“At the present time, we started looking around. We noticed injuries to one skull that looked to be a gunshot wound to the skull,” said Caulder.
During the time of their disappearance, McAllister’s bank account remained active.
BB&T Bank Security Investigator Micheal Dowd said nearly $11,000 had been withdrawn or spent between July 4 and July 12 of 2017.
ATM surveillance cameras also captured Carlisle and Hodge making withdrawals at numerous BB&T locations. Security cameras also captured Hodge and Carlisle using the victims’ debit card at a Conway Walmart.
“The total debit purchase on this receipt for merchandise is going to be $704.21 with $100 cash back,” said Walmart security official, Robin O’Kane.
After the bodies were discovered, forensic pathologist Dr. Cynthia Ana Schandl identified McAllister and Clemons’ bodies along with determining a cause of death.
“A gunshot wound to the head,” said Dr. Schandl.
Court will resume at 9 a.m. Thursday.
