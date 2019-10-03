Agricultural technology company coming to Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – An agricultural technology company affiliated with Clemson University is relocating to Florence.
According to a news release from Clemson University, Carolina Seed Systems is moving from Greenville to co-locate with Clemson’s research station in Florence.
A spin-off of Clemson’s APT Program, Carolina Seed Systems works to address a lack of feed grain hybrid crop development and a regional feed shortage.
“This is the vision we’ve had for a spinoff company and we’re just executing that vision and partnering with Clemson to advance the land-grant mission by moving to a region where our stakeholders are located,” said Carolina Seed Systems founder and Chief Executive Officer Zachary Brenton. “It’s really kind of a transition from an idea into the actual execution of a tangible impact.”
