Starbucks, new bar coming to Myrtle Beach International Airport

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Travelers going in and out of Myrtle Beach International Airport will have more food and drink options.
Horry County Council passed its final reading Tuesday, approving a Starbucks and new bar for MYR.
Kirk Lovell, the spokesperson for the airport, told WMBF News back in July that based on the timeline of the final approval and construction schedules, the target opening date for the Starbucks and bar may be early 2020.
Lovell said the Starbucks will be in the airport’s food court area located between both Concourse A and Concourse B. The new bar will be located at the end of Concourse A.
