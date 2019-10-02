‘Scratched it off my bucket list’: Myrtle Beach senior citizens go zip lining

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A group of Myrtle Beach seniors became daredevils for the day as they went zip lining.
Thirteen residents from the Brightwater Retirement Community felt the rush at Radical Ropes.
Dixie Cook jokingly said it was an experience she’ll never forget, but doing it once is enough for her.
“This is my first time, so I have scratched it off my bucket list and I’m never doing it again. I figure that at 76, it’s time to strike this one,” Cook said.
The zip lining is part of Active Aging Week which helps keep members of the community physically, socially, spiritually and intellectually sharp.
