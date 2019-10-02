Science with Sean: Animating Art with Dry Erase Marker

Making art move with a glass and some water (Source: WMBF)
By Sean Bailey | October 2, 2019 at 6:42 AM EDT - Updated October 2 at 6:42 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Have you ever wanted to bring your artwork right off the page? Well there’s a simple experiment you can do to make your marker art move.

Ingredients:

Glass Bowl

Dry Erase Marker (NOT Permanent marker)

Water

Step 1: Draw a figure on the bottom of the glass bowl with dry erase marker. Don’t worry, it’ll wash off soon.

Step 2: Go over your figure again with the marker to make sure all points of the figure are connected.

Step 3: Tilt the bowl and pour a cup of water in the bottom, so it doesn’t get the figure wet, yet.

Step 4: This will take a few tries, and test your patience. SLOWLY tilt the bowl with the water slowly getting underneath the figure. You should see the figure slowly lift off the bowl. If you do it too fast, or the figure isn’t connected well, it could dissipate. If you get it right, the figure should float up, in tact. Trust me, it takes several tries, so props to you if you can get it on the first or second try.

