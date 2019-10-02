President Trump signs bill pledging $1.8B in research funding for autism

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WMBF) – President Donald Trump signed a bill into law this week that pledges $1.8 billion in research funding for autism over five years.
The Autism CARES Bill was signed by Trump on Monday.
“You are not forgotten, we are fighting for you!” Trump tweeted following the bill’s signing.
The Autism CARES Act was sponsored by Rep. Chris Smith of New Jersey. The $1.8 billion will fund research, early detection and treatment.
According to information from the Centers for Disease Control, roughly one in 59 children has been identified with autism spectrum disorder.
Communities across the Grand Strand have worked to provide assistance to families dealing with autism in recent years.
A little less than a year ago, Myrtle Beach was proclaimed an “Autism Friendly City.”
