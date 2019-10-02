Palmetto Pointe Blvd. extension set to be complete in November

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The thousands of residents who live off Palmetto Pointe Boulevard will soon have another way in and out of the community.
At Tuesday’s Horry County Council meeting, county leaders were given an update on the status of a number of road projects funded through the RIDE program, the Palmetto Pointe Boulevard extension being one of them.
According to information presented during the meeting, the Palmetto Pointe Boulevard extension is set to be complete on Nov. 30.
The new two-lane road will extend to S.C. 544 at Big Block Road. Work on the $7.5 million project, which is one of the RIDE III initiatives, began in the spring.
In another RIDE III update, council members were told the widening of Carolina Forest Boulevard is set to be finished on May 17, 2021.
