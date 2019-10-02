‘Our core was shaken’: Family of slain FCSO investigator reflect as shooting anniversary nears

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The family of a fallen Florence County sheriff’s investigator is reflecting on the year that they have had to spend without their loved one.
Farrah Turner’s family released a statement ahead of the one-year anniversary of October 3 anniversary of the Vintage Place ambush.
“As we come upon the anniversary for one of the greatest tragedies our family has ever experienced, we are grieving as if that horrid event occurred yesterday. While nothing will undue (sic) those events and bring Investigator Farrah ‘Maxine’ Turner back, we sincerely appreciate all of the love, prayers, and support we have received and continue to receive,” her family said in the statement.
Turner and Florence police officer Terrence Carraway were killed after Fred Hopkins allegedly opened fire on officers. Authorities went to the home to serve a search warrant on Fred’s son, Seth Hopkins, after he reportedly sexually assaulted a minor in the residence.
Carraway died at the scene while Turner died from her injuries a few weeks later. Five other officers were also injured.
“In anticipation of the one year anniversary of that earth-shattering day, we are reminded that she left home to protect and serve, never to return. She fought for her life for 19 long days. We prayed daily for a miracle... but her hard fought battle came to an end on October 22, 2018,” the family said.
The family said their focus now is on the Farrah Turner Foundation that they have established. The organization’s mission is to protect and serve children who are victims of sexual abuse and assault.
There will be a remembrance ceremony on the one-year anniversary. It will be held at Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center, located at 201 S. Dargan Street in Florence. The ceremony will start at 6 p.m. and is open to the public.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.