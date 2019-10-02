One arrested after argument leads to shooting at Florence home

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence authorities arrested a man Wednesday in connection with a shooting that happened last weekend.
According to a press release from the Florence Police Department, Stuart Terrance Stuckey was taken into custody in the 400 block of East Pine Street at 12:30 p.m. He was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and discharging a firearm into a dwelling.
The charges stem from a Sept. 28 shooting in the 2100 block of Tillers Plow Row. One person was found with gunshot wounds.
According to investigators, Stuckey and the victim got into an argument at their home. The suspect allegedly got a gun from his car, shot the victim and then left.
A bond hearing will be held Oct. 3 at 12:30 p.m.
