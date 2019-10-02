Leaders make changes to outdoor burning rules in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Council voted in favor to change where people can burn their debris outdoors.
Leaders changed the ordinance to prohibit outdoor burning within 50 feet of any structure or property line. It originally only banned open burning in major residential developments.
Some residents in the Little River neck area wanted a change to the ordinance because they were concerned that the former ordinance didn’t protect them well enough. They were also worried about limited ways to get out of the area in case of a wildfire.
The outdoor banning ordinance regulates burning in all unincorporated areas of the county, while also maintaining regulations on incorporated areas.
Horry County Fire Rescue leaders have told residents to alert them about illegal burning. HCFR has the authority to write a ticket if they discover that someone is illegally burning. If someone is caught illegally burning, it could cost them up to $200.
HCFR said it will be getting with the Horry County Police Department to figure out a ticketing process in order to enforce the new burning ordinance, so they don’t have to keep going back to repeat offenders.
