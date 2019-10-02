Jury begins deliberating in sentencing phase of Brandon Council death penalty trial

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The same jury that found Brandon Council guilty of murdering two bank employees in Conway has now begun deliberating to determine if he will be sentenced to die or spend the rest of his life in prison for the crime.
Jury deliberation began after hearing additional testimony from witnesses over several days. Last week, Council was convicted of killing Donna Major and Katie Skeen during a 2017 robbery at the CresCom Bank.
