Ga. murder suspect arrested at Myrtle Beach homeless shelter, officials say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman wanted for murder out of Georgia has been arrested in Myrtle Beach.
Online records state Anslee Danielle Foster, 22, was booked in the Myrtle Beach Jail on Monday. Officials say Foster was arrested at a homeless shelter.
On Sept. 29, police found 36-year-old Christopher Elderth dead on Straight Street in Cornelia, Ga. after a call for a possible suicide, according to a news release from the Cornelia Police Department.
During the investigation, police were able to gather evidence to obtain warrants for Foster’s arrest, the release states.
Police said Foster’s extradition process is in its early stages.
According to the release, authorities are not sure if Foster and Elderth knew each other. The investigation is active, and more charges are expected.
