Florence police investigate after dye put in downtown fountain

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence police are investigating the vandalism of a fountain in the downtown area.
According to information from the Florence Police Department, dye was put in the fountain at Evans and Irby streets on Sept. 27. The extent of the damage and the cost to repair has not yet been determined.
Police are looking to identify a woman seen in surveillance photos, as she is wanted for questioning.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at (843) 665- 3191.
