Florence man booked in jail on murder charge

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence police have charged a man with murder.
Online records show Phillip Tyrone Legette, 44, of Florence, was booked in the Florence County Detention Center at around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday. He is charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
It was not immediately known what case Legette was arrested in connection to.
WMBF News has reached out to Florence police for more information. Check back for updates as they become available.
