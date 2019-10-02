Flood recovery workshop provides unwanted answers, leaves many frustrated

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Many people walked away from a flood recovery workshop on Wednesday in Conway unsatisfied because the answers to the questions they had were not the ones they wanted to hear.
Congressman Tom Rice held the workshop at the Horry Electric Cooperative site on Cultra Road. Several state and federal leaders showed up to the event.
Many people who were affected by flooding from hurricanes in the past showed up to ask questions. Many of the answers were simply that there’s not enough funding at the federal level to fix some of the concerns they have with future flood mitigation.
Rice even talked about how he gets frustrated with the lack of federal funds.
“We just got $157 million federal dollars awarded to the state of South Carolina for disaster mitigation," Rice said "$157 million sounds like a lot of money, but when you divide it over the state of South Carolina, it’s a drop in the bucket.”
The lack of funding was concerning to many others, including flood victim Carole Mannion.
“That’s one of the reasons I came," Mannion said. "I wanted to talk with everybody and see what was being done if anything. Nothing’s been done because there’s no funding.”
Mannion lives in the Aberdeen neighborhood in Longs. It was one of the hardest-hit neighborhoods in Horry County by flooding after Hurricane Florence in 2018.
“We had 24 inches of disgusting Category 3 water – you know what that is – in the house, and we could not get near it for 10 days,” Minnion said.
Rice said about two-thirds of the families who received FEMA assistance following Hurricane Matthew have moved back in.
The congressman said that’s more than the roughly 10% of families in North Carolina who have moved back in. But he’s still not completely satisfied.
“That’s 500 needy families that are still out of their homes three years later," Rice said. "You may say that we’re doing better than them, but just because they did a really bad job and we only did a moderately bad job, that is not acceptable to me.”
