First Alert: Record warmth possible, a taste of fall this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Unseasonably warm weather will continue through the end of the work week before fall-like temperatures arrive just in time for the weekend.
As you are waking up, you are seeing another nice start to the day with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Those temperatures will quickly warm up throughout the day to the mid 80s along the Grand Strand and the lower 90s for the inland locations. The humidity will be a little bit more noticeable for the afternoon hours, mainly from 1-5 PM.
The warmest days of the remaining work week will be Thursday and Friday where near record temperatures could be broken. Previous records for the Grand Strand are set at 88° on Thursday and 90° on Friday. We are forecast to break the record on Thursday with a high of 89°. The heat index for both days, will make temperatures feel like the mid-upper 90s.
In the Pee Dee, temperatures will soar into the low-mid 90s for Thursday and Friday. While the records don't look to be broken, the heat index will be making temperatures in the Pee Dee feel like the upper 90s to even 100° at times both Thursday and Friday afternoon.
A cold front will drop south through the area later in the day on Friday and into the overnight hours. Behind that front, you can expect to see cooler temperatures and lower humidity just in time for the weekend. Highs for this weekend will be in the mid-upper 70s on Saturday and then the upper 70s to lower 80s on Sunday. Skies will be mostly cloudy at times through the weekend but no rainfall is expected at this time. The next rain chance would be isolated and arrive on Monday afternoon.
