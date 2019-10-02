First Alert: Record warmth possible, a taste of fall this weekend

A cold front will drop south through the area later in the day on Friday and into the overnight hours. Behind that front, you can expect to see cooler temperatures and lower humidity just in time for the weekend. Highs for this weekend will be in the mid-upper 70s on Saturday and then the upper 70s to lower 80s on Sunday. Skies will be mostly cloudy at times through the weekend but no rainfall is expected at this time. The next rain chance would be isolated and arrive on Monday afternoon.