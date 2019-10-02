FIRST ALERT: Fall-like weather returns for the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Near record-warmth continues for a few more days before the next big drop arrives.
Temperatures soar into the upper 80s and 90s both Thursday and Friday afternoon. The summertime mugginess sticks around, pushing the heat index close to 100° each afternoon. Don’t expect any relief from rain chances, we’re dry through the end of the work week.
The next cold front moves through late Friday and ushering in much cooler weather for the weekend. Afternoon highs top out in the upper 70s Saturday, pushing just a few degrees warmer Sunday. Low humidity makes if feel much more pleasant and we’ll see mornings well into the 60s.
The cooler weather looks to stick around longer this time. Another cold front moves by early next week ushering in another round of Fall-like weather by Wednesday.
