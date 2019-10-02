Deputies arrest registered sex offender accused of going to N.C. county fair

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A day at the Robeson County Fair didn’t turn out to be all fun and games for one man.
Robeson County deputies arrested 32-year-old Bryan Edwards, who is a registered sex offender, on Monday.
Authorities with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Sex Offender Division were informed that Edwards went to the Robeson County Fair, which is a violation of the N.C. Sex Offender Laws.
He was taken to the Robeson County Detention Center where he was given a $1,000 bond.
