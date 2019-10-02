Coastal Carolina University alerts students of shooting near campus

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – An alert has been sent to Coastal Carolina University student about a shooting near the campus.
The alert said that all students at Coastal Club Student Living should shelter in place and that police are on the scene. Coastal Club Student Living is located off Highway 544 near The Coop Bar and Grill.
WMBF News is reaching out to police to find out more about the shooting and exactly where it took place.
We will bring you updates as they come into our newsroom.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.