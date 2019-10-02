Authorities capture wanted person after search in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Dollar General store in Darlington County became the center of a search for a wanted person.
Lt. Robby Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said the U.S. Marshals searched the Dollar General in the Syracuse community. They believed that the suspect had barricaded himself in the ceiling of the bathroom.
Kilgo also said that members of the Darlington County Special Incident Response Team cleared the building during the search, but the suspect wasn’t inside the business.
The wanted person was later found inside a home near the store.
The person’s name and charges haven’t been released. We’re working to find out why authorities were searching for the suspect in the first place.
