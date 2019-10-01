3-year-old child injured in accidental shooting at Ocean Lakes Campground, police say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A child was taken to the hospital following an accidental shooting over the weekend, Horry County police said.
According to an HCPD incident report, the shooting happened at 6001 S. Kings Highway, the Ocean Lakes Campground, on Sept. 28.
Police said when they arrived on scene, the 3-year-old victim was being taken to Grand Strand Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the thigh.
The shooting was deemed accidental and no charges are pending, the report states.
At the time of the report, the child was listed in stable condition. Police said the 3-year-old is expected to be okay.
