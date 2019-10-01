Report of man swinging machete around leads to arrest at Summerville shopping center

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A report of a man swinging a machete around while walking down a street led to an arrest at a Summerville shopping center on Tuesday.
Officials with the Summerville Police Department say at 1:51 p.m. emergency operators received a call in reference to a man swinging a machete while walking down Bacon’s Bridge Road.
A report states that when officers arrived in the area they located the subject in the parking lot of the Summerville Galleria with the machete.
“At this point, the machete was now in a sheath,” said Sgt. Chris Hirsch with SPD.
According to police, when officers attempted to speak with the subject, he took an aggressive stance and became non-compliant with officer demands.
Police say officers eventually took the suspect into custody after a taser was deployed on the suspect.
The suspect is being charged with breach of peace.
