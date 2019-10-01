New S.C. school report cards show Horry County parents feel their kids are safe in class

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Education released new school report cards on Monday on each district across the Palmetto State.
This is the second year for the school report cards which provides information on the state’s school districts and public elementary, middle and high schools. It includes school ratings and other useful information such as school safety, classroom, environment and student academic success.
WMBF News took a closer look at student safety in the Horry County Schools district. Part of the report looks at a survey that was taken by both parents and teachers in the school district, where they rank how safe students and teachers feel in school.
During the 2018-2019 school year, 89% of parents who took the survey agreed or strongly agreed that their child is safe at school. It’s compared to 86% in the previous year.
Horry County Schools teachers also said they feel safe at their school. During the 2018-2019 school year, 97% of teachers who took the survey agreed or strongly agreed that they feel safe at school before and after work hours. The previous year, 96% of those surveyed said they felt safe.
The student safety of the report card also breaks down the number of incidents that took place within the school district, such as fights or criminal offenses. The number of physical attacks without a weapon showed the biggest decline. In the 2017-2018 school year, there were 68 incidents, while the following school year there were 47 incidents reported.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.