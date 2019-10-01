Man injured in early morning shooting in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – Police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting Tuesday morning in Lumberton.
At around 12:20 a.m., a 20-year-old man reported that someone shot him in the 800 block of E. 2nd Street, according to a news release from Lumberton police.
The victim said a woman driving a Chevrolet Malibu pulled up and a male passenger fired one shot, hitting him in the knee.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Det. David Williford with Lumberton police at 910-671-3845.
