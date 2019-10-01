Man charged in recent Lake City shootings

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man has been arrested in connection to recent shootings in Lake City, authorities said.
According to Sgt. Amy Pringle with the Lake City Police Department, Zahir Jyvon Bouie was taken into custody Monday in Florence by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.
Bouie is charged with three counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Lake City was rocked by a string of shootings that prompted a community prayer vigil.
On the evening of Sept. 20, three people were shot at a nightclub called Mary’s Place on Ron McNair Boulevard.
Less than 24 hours later, another person was shot at a home on Peachtree Street around 9:45 p.m. Saturday.
