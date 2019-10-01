Police charge man after fatal shooting in front of Mullins tobacco shop

MULLINS, S.C. (WMBF) – A suspect in a fatal shooting in front of a tobacco shop in Mullins is in custody.
According to Mullins Police Chief Mike Bethea, 26-year-old Maleek Smith was arrested Monday and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
ORIGINAL STORY: One killed in shooting in front of Mullins tobacco shop
Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson identified the victim as Frank Jacob Crawford, Jr., of Mullins.
Richardson said the shooting happened right in front of the tobacco shop on Front Street. He added the call came in at 8:07 a.m. Monday.
According to Bethea, investigators are trying to figure out the motive behind the shooting.
The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division is assisting with the investigation, Richardson said.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.