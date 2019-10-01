Horry County launches new 911 text service

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County is now using new technology to better connect with you in an emergency.
County leaders announced the official launch of the “text-to-911” system on Tuesday morning.
On Oct. 1, 1990, the Horry County call center received its first 911 call. Now 29 years later, the call center is introducing a new system that will allow you to get help through a simple text message.
“We prefer to talk to you, we prefer you call us but if you’re in a situation where you cannot safely talk to us then text us," said Renee Hardwick, director of Horry County E-911.
The county’s new 911 text system allows dispatchers to process text messages just like a phone call in emergencies. Officials say the service is life-saving for those who are deaf or hard of hearing, or in situations where you can’t speak or use the phone.
“A kidnapping, a domestic situation, and active shooter. Any number of things that making sound could draw attention to yourself," said Hardwick.
Authorities stress to always call 911 first, only text if you can’t speak on the phone. Your first message should include your location and the nature of the emergency. Do not send pictures, videos, or emojis. Dispatchers will respond to texts with the same questions they would ask over the phone.
“This information will flow very much like a call, we’re going to have specific questions that we ask you," said Hardwick.
Horry County Police Chief Joseph Hill said a real-life situation last year is a prime example of how summoning help through text could help save lives.
“I received a private message through social media. I just happened to be up late, or early in the morning, about 2 o’clock. Saw this, it was a domestic case where a young lady was under duress, she was held against her will, and had to communicate with our telecommunicators to get her some assistance. How nice would it have been to have text to 911 as we do now," said Hill.
Hardwick said the county has been working closely with municipalities that have their own dispatch centers, including Surfside Beach, Myrtle Beach, and North Myrtle Beach, to be able to hand off text messages to the proper jurisdiction.
