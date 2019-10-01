Florence-Darlington Technical College partners with FSD3 to monitor social media threats

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A new partnership is keeping an eye on social media threats that could be toward some Florence County schools.
Florence-Darlington Technical College announced a new partnership on Tuesday with Florence School District Three by providing services through the SiMT Social Media Listening Center.
The center will provide social media monitoring for the school district, which means there will be an extra layer of detection and warning for any threats posted on social media.
Duane Childers, the manager of the center, said it’s not a matter of stricter rules regarding privacy, but instead a more efficient way to go through all the information that is already available.
“We’re not following any students or any other organizations,” Childers said. “We’re just sifting through publicly available data that anyone could find. But we’re using machine algorithms to do it at a volume and speed that no one else can do.”
That also means that any social media accounts set to private will not be monitored. The center is instead focusing on threats and posts that are made publicly.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.