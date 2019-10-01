FIRST ALERT: Near record warmth to finish the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Unseasonably warm weather will continue through the end of the week before a cool down arrives for the weekend.
Tonight will see mostly clear skies and a few areas of fog developing by daybreak Wednesday. Temperatures will drop into the lower 70s by daybreak.
Wednesday through Friday will continue to see the heat rebuilding and record high temperatures will be possible.
For the Grand Strand, temperatures will reach the upper 80s to near 90 each afternoon. Thursday and Friday have the best chances of record heat as the old records stand at 88 on Thursday and 90 on Friday.
Across the Pee Dee, temperatures near 90 on Wednesday will soar into the lower and middle 90s by Thursday and Friday.
A cold front will finally drop south through the region late in the day Friday and Friday night. Behind the front, a surge of cooler temperatures and lower humidity will move in for the weekend.
Temperatures will only climb into the upper 70s on Saturday and upper 70s to lower 80s on Sunday. Skies will be mostly cloudy at times by the end of the weekend, but no rainfall is expected.
