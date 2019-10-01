First Alert: Four more days of heat and humidity before changes arrive

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It's a cooler start today compared to what we saw over the weekend and on Monday. Even with a cooler start, we will still see some humidity for the afternoon hours today.
By this afternoon, highs will climb into the mid 80s along the beaches and the upper 80s inland. The heat index this afternoon will still climb into the lower 90s for today before more humidity arrives for the end of the week.
Temperatures will remain in the mid-upper 80s for the middle and end of the week for the beaches. The inland locations will see highs climb into the low-mid 90s. Add in the humidity and the heat index will be working into the upper 90s to lower 100s for the afternoon hours.
A cold front will arrive on Friday evening, ushering in a brief break from the summer-like heat. Temperatures this weekend will top out in the middle to upper 70s with a big drop in the mugginess. Thanks to the dry air in place, there will be some cooler mornings as well. Of course, we have to get through the heat first.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.