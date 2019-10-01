Family of Brandon Council speaks about his childhood during trial

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - The defense team for the man convicted of killing two women during a robbery began their case with a deeper look into his childhood on Monday.
Brandon Council faces life in prison or death for murdering Katie Skeen and Donna Major while robbing the Conway CresCom Bank in 2017.
The jury heard from some of Council’s family members, former teachers and a childhood friend.
His aunt and cousin said Council’s mother, Beth, had him at a young age and out of wedlock, which was an embarrassment to the family who were very involved in church.
Council was raised by his grandmother, Betsy Spell, who they described as stern, yet caring, to Council.
They said they don’t remember his mother being very involved or affectionate toward him. They said his father was absent and his stepfather, Curtis Eugene Joyner, was physically abusive.
“A wolf in sheep’s clothing,” his aunt said about Joyner.
Everyone described Council as very fun-loving, nice and respectful as a child until his grandmother died when he was around 11 years old.
“He was just a good kid,” his aunt told jurors.
She said that’s when everything changed. He was devastated and depressed by his grandmother’s death.
One neighbor recalled the time Council was living in her garage because he had nowhere else to go.
Several former students of the Dobbs Youth Development Center where Council went during his adolescence in Kinston, North Carolina also testified.
All of them are currently in prison. They took the stand wearing orange jumpsuits and handcuffs.
They said Dobbs was known as the “Gladiator School” where there was constant fighting. They said they were also physically and sexually abused by staff members.
“They were preparing you for prison,” one man told jurors.
One father testified his son tried to commit suicide at the training school by hanging himself.
Testimony is expected to continue Tuesday morning.
