Deputies make arrest after several shots fired into home, car

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A man is being held in jail under a $600,000 bond after deputies said he fired shots into a home and car in Maxton.
Robeson County sheriff’s deputies were called around 10:45 a.m. Red Hill Road where they found a burgundy Ford Taurus and home that were shot into several times.
No one was hurt in the shooting.
An investigation led authorities to arrest 33-year-old David Emanuel III in the case.
Investigators searched his home on Red Hill Road where deputies said they found a quantity of cocaine, marijuana and prescription pills.
Emanuel faces several charges including discharging a firearm into occupied property, possession of a stolen firearm and trafficking heroin.
Anyone with additional information or any information regarding drug activity in Robeson County is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division at 910-671-3191.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.