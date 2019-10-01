Defense rests in penalty phase of Brandon Council’s death penalty trial

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The defense completed its case late Tuesday afternoon in the death penalty trial of Brandon Council.
A 10-minute break was called and it is not immediately sure if there will be rebuttal witnesses or if closing arguments will begin Tuesday.
Council faces life in prison or the death penalty after a jury found him guilty last week of murdering Donna Major and Katie Skeen during the 2017 CresCom Bank robbery in Conway.
On Tuesday, the defense called Dr. Debra Gray – a social worker – to the stand. She spent more than 600 hours interviewing those who knew Council best. While on the stand, Gray said Council’s paternal family had a long history of substance abuse and depression.
