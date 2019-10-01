Community celebrates opening of Phase 1 of Murrells Inlet multipurpose path

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – A pathway from Murrells Inlet to the Intracoastal Waterway is closer to being complete.
The Murrells Inlet community and leaders held a ribbon-cutting Tuesday morning for Phase 1 of the Inlet to Intracoastal Multipurpose Path.
The first phase is about a mile long and stretches from Macklen Avenue at the Marshwalk Business District to Wachesaw Park on Old Kings Highway. It also connects the Inlet, Wachesaw Park and baseball fields, Tidelands Hospital, various neighborhoods and side streets.
Murrells Inlet 2020 board member Linda Lane said this is a big day seeing the path being used by walkers, runners and bicyclists.
“Seeing the first walkers and bikers on the path makes every conversation, every minute, every hour, every month and every year into this project well worth it,” Lane said.
Phase 2 will continue the path to Wachesaw Road, where it will span the entirety of Wachesaw Road from Highway 17 Business to the Intracoastal Waterway at Wacca Wache Marina.
Once Phase 2 is complete, there will be a total of four miles of safe multi-use paths for the community to enjoy.
