Attorney: Sidney Moorer’s recent conviction serves as a setback for civil lawsuit

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The attorney for a couple at the center of a high-profile kidnapping case said there is no clear timeframe on when he will file a federal civil lawsuit.
Eric Poston the Chalmers Poston Law Firm in Columbia had planned to file the lawsuit in June but delayed the filing due to Sidney Moorer’s September retrial.
A jury found Moorer guilty on charges of kidnapping and conspiracy to kidnap in the December 2013 disappearance of Heather Elvis. Moorer’s wife, Tammy, was also convicted of kidnapping Elvis back in October 2018. Both are currently serving their 30-year prison sentences.
Poston said he plans to file the lawsuit against the Horry County Police Department and individual officers. He also plans to sue Facebook, Heather’s father, Terry Elvis and other people who Poston said were involved in a multitude of Facebook pages where people coordinated the harassment of the Moorers by shining lights through their doors and walking around the house with guns.
Poston told WMBF News back in May that the federal lawsuit would reveal what happened to Elvis.
But Poston said the filing of the lawsuit has been set back due to Sidney’s recent conviction.
“It will take some time to get the case files from this recent trial, review the trial proceedings in detail, and add whatever we need to add into the lawsuit,” Poston said in a statement sent to WMBF News.
He said that the time frame on when it will be filed is hard to predict but said it’s his firm’s top priority.
“Our firm will not stop doing everything we can to help them until they are out of prison,” Poston said.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.