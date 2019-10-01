Arrest made in shooting of man found dead in SC daycare parking lot, deputies say

TAYLORS, S.C. (WYFF) - Investigators have arrested Nikia Jovon Allen, 29, in connection with the shooting death of Nathaniel Johnson, 41, according to Lt. Ryan Flood, with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. Allen is charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, grand larceny and trafficking heroin.
Johnson’s body was found Monday morning in the parking lot of a Greenville County day care after a report of a shooting, according to Flood.
While conducting the investigation near the scene, investigators learned that a man, later identified as Allen, was observed sitting down next to a vehicle off I-385, just off Exit 24, Flood said. Investigators learned that Allen had called someone stating that he had been shot and 911 was quickly notified for help. Fountain Inn police arrived on scene and secured the area for investigators, who soon learned that Allen had accidentally shot himself during the commission of the homicide.
Late Monday afternoon, Greenville County Coroner Parks Evans identified the victim as Nathaniel Johnson, II, 41, of Greenville. According to Flood, Johnson drove to Allen's residence in Taylors before the shooting.
While at the residence an altercation ensued between Johnson and Allen which resulted in Allen firing multiple shots at Johnson and ultimately striking him at least one time, according to Flood. Allen then jumped in Johnson’s vehicle and drove away.
The purpose of Johnson driving to that residence remains under investigation.
A cause and manner of death was not released pending an investigation, Evans said.
He said deputies found the body in the parking lot of the La Petit Academy at the intersection of Old Spartanburg Road and Scottswood Road in Taylors.
“The investigation is still in its early stages, however, investigators do believe this incident is isolated and not a random act of violence,” Flood said. “Investigators are continuing to determine what led up to the shooting and working on identifying the person(s) responsible. If anyone has information they are asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.”
